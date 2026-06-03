Shia LaBeouf has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery charges following a chaotic Mardi Gras, which saw him ‘terrorise’ an entire city.

The 39-year-old actor pleaded guilty in a New Orleans courthouse on Wednesday, June 3, in connection with the incident that took place at a New Orleans bar on Feb 17, earlier this year.

According to The Guardian, LaBeouf's attorney Sarah Chervinsky claimed the investigation into the incident was ‘nothing more than a minor bar tussle’ and strongly denied that ‘bias’ was involved.

The Even Stevens star, was initially arrested after the confrontation and charged with two counts of simple battery, however a third charge of battery was added just days later.

Advert

In a hearing that same month, the Honey Boy actor and writer was ordered to enrol in substance abuse treatment, as well as undergo stringent drug testing and post a $100,000 bond in order to be released.

The New Orleans Police Department said in a statement at the time: "Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times. The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive."

Shia LaBeouf was charged with three counts of battery back in February ( Dave Benett/WireImage)

Officials say multiple people held the actor down before releasing him, which is when LaBeouf allegedly hit the same victim, NBC News reports.

The statement from police added that the actor allegedly 'assaulted another person' by 'punching him in the nose'.

"LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived," it added.

LaBeouf was taken to hospital for treatment of 'unknown injuries' before being arrested.

While the full circumstances pertaining to the incident are still unclear, the victim alleged that it may have been motivated by homophobia, with a police report stating that LaBeouf 'used the word ‘f——t’’ multiple times.

Following his release, the actor wasted no time in heading back to the Mardi Gras festivities, and was seen dancing among revellers with what appeared to be a copy of his release paperwork.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, hours after his release, LaBeouf appeared to address the situation on social media, when he posted the simple message: “Free me.”

The actor was handed a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

As a consequence of Wednesday’s hearing, New Orleans parish judge Juana Marine-Lombard gave the actor a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation.

He was also ordered to keep away from the three victims and the bar.

The arrests are just the latest in a long line of brushes with the law that have plagued the star in recent years, many of which have been fuelled by his struggles with alcohol and substance abuse.

Last year, the Transformers actor spoke about becoming sober after being accused of being abusive towards ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs, which saw the singer sue him in 2020.

The dispute was ultimately settled out of court in 2025, with LaBeouf saying at the time he'd been 'abusive to myself and everyone around me for years'.

He added: "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt.

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations… I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism, but I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."