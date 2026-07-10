Lawyers speak out after former Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool case
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Lawyers speak out after former Olympian pleads not guilty in Reflecting Pool case

The pool's $14 million renovation has been plagued by peeling paint and algae since reopening

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Washington, Crime, Donald Trump, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford