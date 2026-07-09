Antidepressant users may struggle in periods of hot weather more than others as a result of certain side effects of taking the drugs in such heat.

A record heatwave has been scorching through the US, with over 20 states reporting temperatures above 100F, as per The Guardian.

In the UK, temperatures have remained soaring above 86F and Europe has seen some of its hottest recordings too, with Barcelona registering its highest temperature in 112 years.

However, while many may be pleased with the warmer temperatures and increased sun, the heatwaves also come with increased risks to peoples' health, particularly those on antidepressant medication.

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And there's one major side effect of taking antidepressants such as SSRIs, SNRIs and antipsychotics during hot weather which some may not've realised - antidepressants affecting how you sweat.

A heatwave has been surging through the US (ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention details a guide on how heat can affect medications such as antidepressants.

CDC reveals medications that 'may increase [the] risk of heat related illnesses include [...] stimulants like methylphenidate for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), tricyclic antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and diuretics'.

Examples of SSRIs include Citalopram, Fluoxetine, Sertraline and Paroxetine. Examples of SNRIs include Duloxetine and Venlafaxine.

These medications can increase heat sensitivity in a number of ways, including interfering with how your body regulates heat, reducing your awareness of how hot or thirsty you feel and increasing or decreasing your ability to sweat.

It's important to try and stay out of the sun (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images))

Rethink Mental Illness, an English charity seeking to improve the lives of people impacted my mental illness, adds: "Antipsychotics can reduce your body’s ability to cool itself. This increases the antipsychotics overheating risk, especially in warm environments.

"SSRIs and SNRIs (antidepressants) may cause excessive sweating, which is a common side effect related to temperature regulation."

This can lead to excessive water loss, dehydration, dizziness, weakness and an increased risk of fainting.

Which can also increase the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke 'in severe cases'.

Dom Horton, from Rethink Mental Illness in Bristol, told the BBC: "For most people this will be unpleasant rather than dangerous, but some people may be at greater risk of heat-related illness."

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You're more likely to suffer from heat exhaustion while on antidepressants if you're on multiple medications, are older or spend long periods in hot environments, Rethink notes.

If you're prescribed lithium, typically for those with bipolar disorder, it should be monitored particularly closely due to the risk of dehydration increasing salt levels. If lithium levels become too high you could be at greater risk of lithium toxicity which can become life-threatening in serious cases.

Symptoms include feeling sick, stomach troubles, blurred vision, more frequent urination, confusion, light-headedness, difficulty talking and blackouts.

It's important to stay hydrated, drinking water little and often (LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Rethink urges to go straight to A&E if you experience any of those symptoms.

To combat any negative side effects from taking antidepressants during the heatwave, it's recommended to wear light, loose clothing, drink water in small doses regularly, stay inside or in the shade, keep your living space as cool as possible and monitor any symptoms and signs closely.

If you feel unwell, do not stop taking your medication without medical advice, but contact your healthcare professional if you notice a significant change in your sweating, temperature, feel confused, faint or are showing any signs of heat stroke or exhaustion.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 to reach a 24-hour crisis center or you can webchat at 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.