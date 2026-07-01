Parents issued urgent warning over popular squishy toy during heatwave
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Parents issued urgent warning over popular squishy toy during heatwave

Mom Kim Staggs had been driving when she she heard her daughter let out a 'blood-curdling scream'

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: US News, Health, Weather, Parenting

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.