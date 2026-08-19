Harrowing courtroom moment forced Tupac Shakur's family to leave murder trial
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Harrowing courtroom moment forced Tupac Shakur's family to leave murder trial

Emotional scenes unfolded on Day Two of the trial as relatives faced harrowing forensic evidence detailing the rap icon's fatal wounds.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Topics: Tupac Shakur, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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