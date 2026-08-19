Harrowing courtroom moment forced Tupac Shakur's family to leave murder trial

Members of Tupac Shakur’s family walked out of a Las Vegas courtroom on Tuesday after prosecutors presented graphic autopsy photographs during the murder trial of Duane "Keffe D" Davis.

The emotional moment took place on the second day of testimony at the Clark County District Court, where 63-year-old Davis is standing trial for orchestrating the September 7, 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed the 25-year-old hip-hop legend's life.

Prosecutors called Dr. Lisa Gavin, a forensic pathologist and medical examiner for Clark County, to the stand to provide expert testimony regarding Shakur's cause of death.

Emotional Scenes in the Gallery

As the prosecution displayed an initial image of a body bag followed by close-up photographs showing Shakur’s fatal injuries, several family members seated in the front rows turned their heads away, while others stood up and exited the courtroom entirely.

Dr. Gavin explained to the jury that Shakur suffered multiple gunshot wounds, with one bullet piercing his chest and severely damaging his right lung.

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Surgeons at University Medical Center were forced to remove the lung in an effort to halt internal bleeding before he succumbed to his injuries six days later on September 13, 1996.

The graphic imagery showed chest tubes and surgical interventions that remained on Shakur's body during his hospital stay.

Davis sat quietly at the defense table, occasionally conferring with his attorneys as the evidence was presented on overhead monitors.

Duane Davis is facing one count of murder with a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang in the 1996 killing of Shakur. (STEVE MARCUS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

'Waiting 30 Years to Grieve'

While some family members chose not to view the harrowing photos, Shakur’s cousin, Zayd Akinyela, remained in his seat throughout the medical testimony.

Speaking to reporters outside the Regional Justice Center, Akinyela explained his decision to stay inside the courtroom:

"I feel like the details, especially for people that are close to him, honestly for me helps... helps the grief process. I think we've been waiting 30 years to grieve properly," Akinyela said.

"A lot of people don't get to grieve until they understand what happened to their loved one and how it happened. That's why I wanted to stay and just see for my own personal closure."

Akinyela acknowledged that seeing the photographs was extremely difficult, describing feeling "very angry, very angry, to say the least, very sad."

Family members returned to the courtroom following a brief recess as proceedings continued with further state witness testimony.

Tupac was brutally gunned down at the age of 25 (Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Image)

The second day of the high profile trial followed on from an explosive start to the proceedings on Monday, when the jury heard how 'an act of revenge' led to the killing of the music icon.

Prosecutors alleged that Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was the "shot-caller" and "on-the-ground commander" behind the fatal shooting.

"On September 7, 1996, Tupac Shakur publicly, on camera, participated in a humiliating beating of Duane Davis' nephew, Orlando Anderson," Chief Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told jurors.

"Then, two and a half hours later... Tupac is gunned down in a drive-by shooting from a white Cadillac in an act of revenge.

"Let's be clear, Duane Davis did not pull the trigger. But he did plan the shooting in retaliation of the beating of his nephew. Remarkably, you will learn that from Duane Davis himself."

The trial continues.