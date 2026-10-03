NYC passes new law legally requiring companies to make cancelling a subscription as simple as signing up
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NYC passes new law legally requiring companies to make cancelling a subscription as simple as signing up

Companies not abiding to the new rules could face fines of $525 per violation

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Anna Connors - Pool/Getty Images

Topics: New York, US News, Zohran Mamdani

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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