Trump gives scathing response to Mamdani's new NYC ban of horse-drawn carriages
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Trump gives scathing response to Mamdani's new NYC ban of horse-drawn carriages

The president said that having horse-drawn carriages in Central Park was a 'great tradition'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Eric Lee/Getty Images

Topics: New York, Donald Trump, Animals, Zohran Mamdani

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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