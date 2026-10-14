Zohran Mamdani praised for pushing to end 168-year-old 'tradition' in NYC that's 'long overdue'
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Zohran Mamdani praised for pushing to end 168-year-old 'tradition' in NYC that's 'long overdue'

The bill to stop horse riding in NYC is named after an 18-year-old tourist who died after falling from a carriage in June

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: New York, Animals, Animal Cruelty, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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