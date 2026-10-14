Artificial intelligence has revealed what it believes the be the likely outcome of the next midterms, which will take place in just a few weeks.

November will mark two years since Trump won the 2024 election, and the result of next month's vote will determine how much power the president has for the remainder of his presidency (which will run until January 2029).

For the November 3 vote, Americans will be deciding whom they want to control Congress: Republicans or Democrats.

Congress is broken down into two chambers, those being the House of Representatives (made up of 435 voting members) and the Senate (100 members).

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To control the chamber, a party needs at least 218 seats in the House. As it stands, Democrats have 214 seats and Republicans have 219. Meanwhile in the Senate, Republicans have 53 seats and Democrats have 45. There's also two independants, says BBC News.

The US midterms are just a few weeks away (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

As the vote drawers nearer, AI has predicted what will happen based on evidence that's already available online.

AI said it 'puts it money on' Democrats controlling the House after the November 3 midterms. Apparently there's currently a 81 percent chance the party will win control.

When it comes to the Senate, there's apparently a 'slight lean' towards the Democrats. ChatGPT explained: "An independent forecast puts their chances of controlling the Senate at around 61 per cent, although other models are less optimistic."

While the odds might appear in Democrats' favor, Reuters has noted that there are possible barriers for the party – one being that the number of truly competitive House seats has shrunk. Analysts estimate that only about 40 to 50 of the House's 435 seats are truly competitive this year.

Turnout is also a concern. Polls have shown that Democratic voters are more enthusiastic than Republicans; however, young, Black, and Hispanic voters have reportedly shown lower voting rates for midterms in comparison to presidential elections.

Without younger people voting, Democrats could fall short. In 2022, the majority of voters were aged 50 and over (making up nearly twice as much of the electorate compared to voters under the age of 50).

AI predicts that Republicans could lose the majority in the House of Representatives (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, the Republican party has more funding which could work against its competitor. The latest Federal Election Commission filings found that congressional political action committees known as PACs held roughly $614,000,000 in cash, compared with $392,000,000 for Democrats, says The Economic Times.

Andrew Busch, a public policy professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, warned: "Any time you have one side with a big financial advantage and the ability to pour it into races at the last minute, it can tip the result of close races."

To conclude, ChatGPT said that it thinks the Democrats will win the House, but the Senate 'is a toss up'.

I guess only time will tell...