Tributes have been rolling in for Mike Love in the wake of The Beach Boys frontman's death.

Love's rep, Katie Altman, confirmed the news of the music icon's death on Saturday evening (November 28). She said in a statement: "With great respect, I share that Mike Love died this evening, surrounded by family.

"An American cultural icon, he will be remembered for his singular talent and inspiration to generations of musicians.

"We celebrate his remarkable contribution to American music and the joy he felt performing for his beloved fans."

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A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Love sang lead on some of the The Beach Boys' biggest hits, including 'Fun Fun Fun', 'I Get Around', 'California Girls', and 'Good Vibrations'.

The surf-rock band was founded in 1961 by brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Love, and their friend Al Jardine.

The Beach Boys band was founded in the 1960s (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Love's close friend John Stamos has paid a moving tribute to the musician. "Tonight, I’ll cry myself to sleep. I can’t remember the last time I did that," he penned in an Instagram post.

Stamos, who was never an official member of The Beach Boys but has been performing with the band since 1985, went on to say: "I’ve spent so much of my life celebrating the joy that he brought. Now I’m realizing that the deeper the joy, the deeper the sorrow. It’s been a privilege to have loved someone enough to hurt this much. Mike Love Unfinished by me."

Back in October, Stamos revealed that Love was 'facing serious health challenges'. He said Love was urged by doctors to 'focus on his health' but insisted on performing for his fans.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post in June, Love said he had been in recovery from bronchitis and Covid.

His final performance was on October 10 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

Love pictured with John Stamos in June 2025 (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Music fans on social media have also been paying tribute to Love. One person wrote: "He was such an integral part of one of the greatest bands of all time, for which hopefully he’s remembered in peace over the recent bizarro things.

"His voice was a unique sound, but even though he was a bonafide member of the family, there was always a feeling of envy lingering in his background that he also wasn’t one of the Wilson boys but was nonetheless just as great a musician.

"Here’s hoping he’s remembered for the music and not for all the drama, even though the two at times seemed symbiotic influences on each other."

A second said: "I've known Mike Love for decades; and will miss him, along with millions of Beach Boys fans. RIP Mike."

"Very sad. It sounds like a hokey cliché, but the Beach Boys were really an American institution," added a third.

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