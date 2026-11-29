The Pentagon has published its eighth batch of declassified Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) records—releasing 40 government documents and three military sensor videos spanning from the early Cold War to 2026.

Uploaded to the Department of War’s Presidential Unsealing and Reporting System for UAP Encounters (PURSUE) portal, the November 20 release marks the latest tranche in the Trump administration's ongoing rollout of formerly classified government UFO records.

New Military Sensor Videos—Including 2026 Footage

Among the biggest draws in Release 08 are three newly cleared military videos captured aboard U.S. defense platforms, none of which have an official explanation:

2026 Multi-Object Clip: The newest and longest video in the batch—a 54-second recording from 2026—shows multiple unidentified objects panning from right to left across a military sensor feed.

The newest and longest video in the batch—a 54-second recording from 2026—shows multiple unidentified objects panning from right to left across a military sensor feed. 2023 Middle East Naval Encounter: Recorded near a U.S. Naval vessel in the Middle East, the clip captures a small, bright dot executing sharp turns on military sensors.

Recorded near a U.S. Naval vessel in the Middle East, the clip captures a small, bright dot executing sharp turns on military sensors. 2020 Sensor Track: The third video, filmed in 2020, shows an unexplained object entering the right edge of a military platform's field of view before traveling steadily across the frame.

An infographic offers more insight into one of the reported sightings (Department of War)

A 1,650-Mph Radar Mystery Over the Western U.S.

Alongside the video footage, analysts highlighted a declassified evaluation of unexplained civil air-surveillance radar detections recorded over the western United States in 2023.

According to the report, radar picked up eight detections over 84 seconds at an estimated altitude between 55,000 and 70,000 feet. Investigators noted that if a single object produced all eight radar hits across the 38.5-mile span, it would have been traveling at roughly 1,650 mph (2,700 kph)—or Mach 2.5—while appearing to make a sharp 39-degree counterclockwise turn mid-track.

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However, officials cautioned that the 12-second sweep interval between radar pings left insufficient data to definitively confirm whether the detections came from one continuous object.

2026 Infrared Footage Captures Unexplained Objects Over the Ocean

Multiple tiny glowing orbs were caught on camera over the ocean in the Middle East as recently as this year (Department of War)

The newest video in Release 08—a 54-second infrared recording captured in 2026 over the ocean in the Middle East—shows several bright, unidentified objects moving across the water from right to left on a U.S. military sensor feed. Filmed in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, the footage tracks the unexplained contacts maintaining formation above the sea without visible wings or exhaust plumes, and Pentagon analysts say the objects remain unidentified.

Inside the CIA’s 1952 ‘Flying Saucer’ Investigation

The document dump also pulls back the curtain on early Cold War intelligence panic, featuring a 1952 CIA Office of Scientific Intelligence briefing examining a massive surge in "flying saucer" reports—including roughly 1,500 sightings logged since 1947 and 250 in July 1952 alone.

Unexplained Cases: An October 1952 CIA memo noted that around 20 percent of the sightings remained unexplained even after U.S. Air Force review.

An October 1952 CIA memo noted that around 20 percent of the sightings remained unexplained even after U.S. Air Force review. Lockheed Engineer Sighting: The report includes a sketch of an object observed by Lockheed Aircraft Corporation flight-test personnel and chief engineer Clarence "Kelly" Johnson—described in the file as having "unmatched familiarity with high-performance aircraft".

The report includes a sketch of an object observed by Lockheed Aircraft Corporation flight-test personnel and chief engineer Clarence "Kelly" Johnson—described in the file as having "unmatched familiarity with high-performance aircraft". National Security Fears: Declassified notes show intelligence officials worried not only about unfamiliar aerospace technology, but also that waves of public sightings could clog air-defense channels or be exploited by foreign adversaries.

As with the seven previous tranches released since May 2026, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell reiterated that the materials represent unresolved cases rather than confirmed proof of extraterrestrial craft, with additional files still undergoing declassification review for future drops.