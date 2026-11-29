Pedro Pascal has opened up in a deeply candid conversation about grief, mental health, and the lasting impact of losing his mother, María Verónica Pascal Ureta, more than 25 years ago.

Speaking to the The New York Times as part of their The Interview series, the 51-year-old The Last of Us and Behemoth! star spoke through tears as he reflected on his mother's death by suicide in 2000 and revealed that he has personally experienced suicidal ideation in the past.

Rather than attaching clinical labels to his mother's passing, Pascal pushed back against simplistic explanations and urged greater empathy for anyone carrying invisible emotional pain.

“The idea of choice is something to question per situation, because can you imagine what kind of pain you have to be in to have the courage to end your life?” Pascal said through tears.

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“I just have nothing but compassion for that, you know? And I also understand it. I know exactly what it feels like and what I’ve done is ask for help, you know?”

Pedro shared a raw and personal account of his own mental health struggles while reflecting on his mother's (The Interview / Youtube)

‘I Think Her Heart Was Broken’

More than two decades after his mother’s passing, Pascal explained that his perspective on her life—and the profound toll of political displacement and personal strain—has evolved over time.

“It’s heartbreak,” he said of the weight she carried. “She met my father at 15, and at 22 she was a political refugee in a new country with two kids. And in her mid-40s she was back in Chile, back in the home she had fled, under political circumstances and psychological circumstances in her own family. She didn’t make it.”

Pascal—whose parents fled Chile during the Pinochet dictatorship when he was an infant before eventually returning to South America in 1995—recalled worrying constantly about his mother while living thousands of miles away as a young actor trying to get his foot in the door in the United States.

The star opened up about his mother's decision to take her own life (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

“I think her heart was broken and she didn’t make it, and it’s sorta like surviving—some people don’t survive these injuries,” he continued. “There were years leading up to it where she felt imperiled to me. And this was my ultimate fear.”

At the time, Pascal said he was desperately chasing a steady television role in hopes of earning enough money to bring her back to live with him in the U.S.—a reunion he never got the chance to make happen.

Despite the complexity of her struggles, Pascal emphasized how deeply he and his siblings—older sister Javiera and younger siblings Lux and Nicolás—loved her.

“She was not a simple person, you know what I mean?” he reflected. “And she had kids very, very young, but she was a good mom.”

Following his mother's passing, Pascal and his older sister stepped up to help support their younger siblings, a bond he has frequently credited with grounding him throughout his career.

Pascal next stars as a cellist confronting family trauma in Tony Gilroy's drama Behemoth!, which arrives in theaters on December 4.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. In the U.S., call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24/7. In the U.K., call the Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org.