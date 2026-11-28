A Texas father facing execution for the murder of his two-year-old daughter has received an unexpected show of support from the very detective who helped put him behind bars.

Robert Roberson was convicted of killing his daughter, Nikki Curtis, in 2003 and sentenced to death.

But more than two decades on, the lead detective on the case, Brian Wharton, has publicly questioned the conviction and says he believes Roberson is innocent.

The case has attracted widespread attention due to questions surrounding the medical evidence used to convict Roberson, with experts now suggesting Nikki may have died from complications linked to pneumonia rather than abuse.

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Wharton has since spoken out about what he believes were serious failings in the investigation, including how Roberson's behaviour was interpreted by authorities.

"The medical science that's now established around Nikki's death, I'm convinced that no offence occurred," he said.

Roberson has long denied claims he killed his daughter. (CECILE CLOCHERET/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm convinced that the case for his innocence is a whole lot stronger than we ever had for his guilt."

The former detective further noted that the two-year-old little girl was given medications prior to her death that are no longer given to babies.

The father, who has autism, was not diagnosed at the time of his daughter's death.

Roberson does not currently have an execution date, but supporters are continuing to fight for his conviction to be overturned.

He was previously due to be executed on October 16, 2025, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals halted the execution on October 9, 2025, and sent part of his case back to the lower court for further review.

The former detective now believes Roberson is innocent. (ABC News)

In a new interview with ABC News, the death row inmate opened up about the hardest part of prison life, saying it was being unable to live a normal life.

"Being here, losing my little girl," he said.

When the reporter asked him what he remembered about his two-year-old child, he added: "She was small, she was sweet, and she was sick."

At the time of her death, Roberson had sole custody of the child, her mother had no parental rights since her birth following concerns raised by Child Protective Services (CPS).

Her mother, Gwendolyn 'Michelle' Bowman, reportedly had a history of drug addiction, homelessness and child neglect, with her two older children also having previously been taken into care.

Nikki was initially placed with her maternal grandparents before a paternity test confirmed Roberson was her biological father, and they voluntarily transferred custody to him in November 2001.