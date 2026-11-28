Those who use nicotine pouches have been warned about overlooking these six symptoms that could be a sign of toxicity.

While nicotine pouches are seen as a healthier alternative for those looking to quit smoking, it's worth noting that all nicotine products are harmful to your health.

Dr. Christopher Seng a GP at Syon Clinic, Circle Health Group, explained to UNILAD: "Like vaping, nicotine pouches can give the body the addictive substance it craves, with fewer of the risks associated with smoking, such as heart disease, lung disease and cancer.

"However, nicotine is not without risks in itself and excessive consumption can result in acute nicotine toxicity."

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While mild nicotine poisoning typically doesn’t lead to complications, there are a number of symptoms to be aware of which could suggest acute nicotine toxicity.

Dr. Seng added: "One of the most common early symptoms is nausea, often accompanied by dizziness, headache, sweating, abdominal discomfort and an increased heart rate. "These symptoms can be relatively easy to overlook or attribute to other causes, such as anxiety, dehydration or a gastrointestinal illness."

A warning has been issued regarding nicotine pouches (Getty Stock Photo)

The health expert added: "More significant nicotine exposure can cause neurological and cardiovascular complications, including confusion, profound weakness, abnormal heart rhythms, seizures and, in severe cases, respiratory failure.

"This level of nicotine exposure can sound difficult to achieve, but using very high-strength pouches, multiple pouches at once, or combining them with vaping, smoking or nicotine patches can make this possible."

The doctor went on to say that while nicotine pouches may be tobacco-free, it doesn't mean it comes without any risk.

Nicotine pouches have become increasingly popular (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Dr. Seng continued to UNILAD: "Users should be aware of how much nicotine they are consuming and recognize the early warning signs of excessive consumption.

"Most concerning, in my opinion, are the users who are not using these pouches, or any other form of nicotine product, as a way to stop smoking, but are new nicotine users altogether.

"What was once a public health success story, with smoking rates declining, now risks becoming a public health crisis, with nicotine pouch use increasing particularly among younger adults.

"Nicotine is not without short-term or long-term risks, and although the risks of cardiovascular disease are thought to be lower than with smoking, it is still unclear whether they are completely absent."

It's also worth keeping in mind the potential risk to gum and dental health when it comes to using nicotine pouches excessively, Dr. Seng went on.