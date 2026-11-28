The world knows Donald Trump as the US president. Fred Trump knows him as the uncle who once told him to ditch his glasses if he wanted girls to notice him.

Long before he was commanding the world stage, Donald Trump was simply Uncle Donald to Fred - the relative who watched TV with him at his grandparents' house, dished out some rather blunt dating advice, and threatened to send him to military school when he was 'off the rails'.

In an exclusive conversation with UNILAD, he offers a glimpse into the uncle who can be charming and funny, yet fiercely angry.

He also opens up about the incident that led to the breakdown of their relationship three years ago, and why he 'begrudgingly' voted for Kamala Harris in 2024.

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"Growing up, I knew him as someone who was very friendly to me," he said.

"My dad was not around much. My parents got divorced when I was young."

Fred is the son of the late Fred Trump II, Donald's older brother.

Fred, now 64, no longer has a relationship with his uncle, the president. (Fred Trump)

"And there were a couple of sides to Donald, like everybody," he explained.

During our conversation, he recalled one amusing memory from their childhood, when he was staying at their grandparents' house.

Donald dishes out dating advice

Donald was getting ready one evening and putting something in his eye when his young nephew, who was around eight at the time, curiously asked what he was doing.

"I'm putting in contact lenses because boys who wear glasses, girls seldom make passes," Donald said to him.

"I was like, OK, that's great advice," Fred recalled.

The pair would spend Christmas together with family, eating his grandmother's ice cream cake. (Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

But for all the rounds of golf they played, Christmas traditions they shared and fond childhood memories, Fred also witnessed a side of his uncle that was considerably harder to navigate.

"I've seen grown men rather rip their heads off than be around Donald when he's angry," he explained.

'You don't want to know,' he warned

"That's the way he is. My grandfather was the same. My grandfather wasn't as vocal as Donald, but he would call people out who were not doing the job he thought they should be doing."

Their last conversation took place in August 2023, following years of annual New Year's Eve calls, where Donald would ring to say: "Hi, it's your favourite president here, wishing you all a happy New Year."

President Trump would call Fred and his family every NYE. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Their relationship would eventually unravel over unforgivable comments the president allegedly made about Fred's son, William, who has complex disabilities and requires extensive medical care.

'He is tarnished now', Fred says

"I don't think he gets into bed and says, 'Oh boy, I shouldn't have done that', or 'I could have handled this better', or 'Boy, wasn't that great?'

"I've never seen that in him," he admitted.

Fred 'begrudgingly' voted for his uncle's opponent, Kamala Harris, during the 2024 presidential election, following concerns over the future of American democracy, individual freedoms and the treatment of disabled people.

Fred did not vote for his uncle during the 2024 election. (@fredtrump_/Instagram)

"He's not always played by the rules, but I think what's happening now is he's not going to run for a third term," he said, citing his recent defeat in the midterms.

'I'm a separate guy'

These days, following his successful stint as an American commercial real estate executive and author, much of Fred's energy is channelled into disability advocacy, alongside a growing presence on social media, and his latest venture, YouTube channel The Peanut Gallery.

The show, which he describes as a mix of politics, history and 'fun stuff', has already filmed its fourth episode, with Fred keen to build on its early success.

A self-confessed early riser, he regularly starts his day at 3am or 4am, catching up on the news, checking his social media and thinking up new ways to make a difference.

"I'm constantly thinking of new things and new ways I can help," he tells UNILAD. "That's my thing."

UNILAD has contacted the White House for a comment.