Anthony Scaramucci lifts lid on Trump's chilling warning comparing Washington politics to a 'horror movie'

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has lifted the lid on the cutthroat reality of Donald Trump’s inner circle, detailing the savage advice the former president gave him comparing Washington politics to a ruthless "horror movie."

Appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored alongside fellow ex-press secretary Katie Zacharia, the financier and political commentator reflected on his notoriously brief 11-day tenure in the Trump administration in 2017.

Describing the political ecosystem of Capitol Hill, Scaramucci warned that the greatest betrayals inside government never come from political opponents, but from ostensible allies within the same building.

"The shots come from inside a job like that. It's like a horror movie: the call's coming from inside the house," Scaramucci told Morgan. "You think these people in Washington are your friends and they say nice things to you, but then they try to shiv you."

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Scaramucci then revealed a chilling warning Trump personally delivered to him about the sheer savagery of Washington insiders compared to the high-stakes world of Manhattan real estate.

The former press secretary gave a damning indictment of life in Washington (Youtube / Piers Morgan Uncensored)

Quoting Trump directly, Scaramucci recalled: "He said to me, 'Hey, I thought I was a real estate killer... going up against killers in New York. There are a bunch of babies in New York compared to Washington. Someone in Washington will stab your eyeball out with an ice pick, they'll drop it in their dirty martini glass, and they'll still talk to you.'"

The vivid anecdote captures the visceral culture that defined Scaramucci's lightning-fast tenure as Trump's communications director in July 2017.

Nicknamed "The Mooch," the Wall Street executive was fired less than two weeks into the role following an expletive-laden interview with The New Yorker in which he attacked fellow senior staffers Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon.

Since his unceremonious departure, Scaramucci has transitioned into one of Trump's most outspoken critics, regularly appearing on prime-time broadcasts and political podcasts to dissect the chaotic mechanics of Washington power struggles.

Despite her predecessor's warning, Zacharia hasn't ruled out a return to Washington (Samuel Corum/Pool/FTWP/Getty Images)

Speaking to Morgan, Scaramucci emphasized that newcomers to federal politics frequently underestimate the duplicity of career bureaucrats and political operatives, whose polite public decorum often conceals lethal backroom manoeuvring.

While Trump initially campaigned on his reputation as a ruthless New York dealmaker capable of bending federal agencies to his will, Scaramucci's recounting suggests even Trump was caught off guard by the sheer brutality of Washington's institutional knife fights.

For Scaramucci, that ruthless environment serves as a constant reminder that survival in the corridors of power has far less to do with navigating policy battles than it does with guarding against the people smiling right beside you.

Yet even despite this damning indictment of life on the Hill, Scaramucci's warning wasn't enough to deter Katie from ever ruling out a return to the White House.

When grilled on a potential return, Zacharia, whose own recent tenure as press secretary lasted just five days, stated: "I will do what the president has asked. I would love to work for him again in that capacity or another capacity again. He is the most consequential president in history, and I have always been a history buff... So if I am asked to serve in even a capacity that is not as rewarding perhaps, I will absolutely step up to that."