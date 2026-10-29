Anthony Scaramucci lifts lid on Trump's chilling warning comparing Washington politics to a 'horror movie'
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Anthony Scaramucci lifts lid on Trump's chilling warning comparing Washington politics to a 'horror movie'

On Piers Morgan Uncensored, the former press secretary revealed Donald Trump's brutal ice-pick warning about surviving backstabbing in DC

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Politics, Donald Trump, US News, Washington

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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