Trump's former lawyer weighs in on whether he'll pursue a third term despite it not being allowed
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Trump's former lawyer weighs in on whether he'll pursue a third term despite it not being allowed

The president has often toyed with the idea of running for a third term

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Mandel NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Politics

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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