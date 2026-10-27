Trump's former lawyer weighs in on whether he'll pursue a third term despite it not being allowed

A lawyer who represented Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial has discussed whether the president could pursue a third term despite a law against it.

Under the 22nd Amendment of the United States Constitution, no person can be elected to the office of the president more than twice, meaning Trump is unable to run in 2028.

However, that hasn't stopped the president from floating the idea that he could run for president again, saying during a rally in Iowa earlier this month that he possesses the 'right to run'.

He did concede though that the "law says that I'm not allowed to."

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Earlier this year, Trump said he “would love to run” for a third term, but ultimately conceded that “the law is very strong” when it comes to prohibiting it.

“The law is very strong on that,” Trump stated. “The 22nd Amendment is very clear, and I believe in following the law.”

Donald Trump has previously said he 'would love to run' for a third term (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Michael T. van der Veen, who has previously represented the president in 2021, was asked by the Mirror whether Trump would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if it's a car crash for the Republicans.

"I don't know. You know the cries for voter fraud and all that, you know, it's a war cry for sure, but I haven't seen a lot of evidence of anything," he said.

"For the losers who cry and complain, since they started throwing stones as a contest back in caveman times.

"You serve a tennis ball, and it goes into the net, what do you do? You look at your racket. Not a racket!"

van der Veen then revealed why he believes Trump often brings up the possibility of running for a third term, to which he replied: "Distraction, I think that's distraction."

Michael T. van der Veen has previously represented Donald Trump (Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Whether Trump plans to run for a third term or not, there's a massive hurdle in the way in the form of the 22nd Amendment, which states: "No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once."

It adds: "But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term."