North Korea points gun barrels towards border as chilling message issued to US
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North Korea points gun barrels towards border as chilling message issued to US

The howitzer guns are emblazoned with the phrase: “Destroy the US imperialist aggressors, the sworn enemies of the Korean people”.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: North Korea, Korea, World News, Military

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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