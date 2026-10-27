US President Donald Trump has offered Americans a reward of $1 million if they report voter fraud in the 2026 midterm elections.

To qualify for the payment Trump has offered, he said in his Truth Social post on Monday the report must lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspected fraudster, reports The US Sun.

The offer follows the $5,000 ‘Trump dividend’ he promised at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas on 9 September if the Senate and the House remain in Republican control after November 3.

Trump has repeatedly claimed voter fraud, however there is no evidence of this in US elections at this scale.

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Trump previously offered $5,000 to Americans if Republicans retain control of the Senate and House after the midterms (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The post does not provide details on the timescale of payments or how they would be funded.

“So if Republicans win, you win with us, and you get $5,000,” Trump told attendees.

“It will be called the Trump dividend.”





House Speaker Mike Johnson told NBC’s Meet the Press in response to Trump’s proposal: “I commit that Congress will work through it and find consensus on that, like I have to do everything else.”

“I never go out and give big commitments on the front end because I’ve got to work through it, and that’s what we do every single day.

“I’ll work with the president hand-in-hand, as I do all the time, and we’ll deliver for the American people. That’s the promise.”

Democrats were quick to take aim at the $5,000 proposal, which could cost $1.3 trillion, according to the US Sun, and has not been approved by Congress.

Many Democratic lawmakers have said Trump’s attempts to incentivise voters through cash payments are an attempt to stop the expected election day blue wave on Capitol Hill.

Trump believes he was 'cheated' out of being president following the 2020 election (Photo by STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Senator Alex Padilla and Representative Robert Garcia said Trump was using taxpayer money as ‘slush funds’ to ‘buy votes’, according to the report.

In the past Trump has refused to acknowledge his 2020 defeat by former President Joe Biden and cited the expansion of voting by mail during Covid-19.

Trump’s former Attorney General, William Barr, denied evidence of voter fraud had been found.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the Associated Press in December 2020.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud, and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results.

“And the D.H.S. and D.O.J. have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”







