Trump announces $25 million whistleblower scheme that could see Americans get paid for reporting fraud
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Trump announces $25 million whistleblower scheme that could see Americans get paid for reporting fraud

The new programme will reward people for sending tips that catch fraudsters

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, US News, Crime

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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