President Donald Trump has offered an unexpected silver lining to reports of a cyberattack targeting the FBI—suggesting the breach could end up revealing information about past political "hoaxes" and "voter fraud."

Calling in live to Fox News’ Saturday in America with host Kayleigh McEnany on Saturday, November 21, the 80-year-old president was asked for his reaction to reports that hackers had breached an FBI criminal database earlier in the week.

“Well, we just heard about it, and I will say that it’s not good, I don’t like that, but maybe we'll learn things we would've never learned otherwise,” Trump said during the phone interview. “You had the Russia Russia Russia hoax. We call it Ukraine. The Ukraine Ukraine Ukraine hoax. The perfect phone call. Maybe we'll learn about them. Maybe we'll learn about all the voter fraud that took place. So I always like to put things on a positive spin.”

Trump went on to question who might be behind the intrusion, adding that he believed the public "should hear about" details surrounding the 2016 Russia investigation because "it actually put our country in danger."

Second FBI Breach in Recent Months

According to reports, the cyberattack occurred on Thursday, November 19, targeting the National Crime Information Center (NCIC)—a vital electronic database connecting federal, state, and local police departments nationwide to share records on fugitives, missing persons, outstanding warrants, and criminal background checks.

Advert

Two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN that the incident marks the second reported breach involving the bureau in recent months, following a September cyberattack attributed to the ShinyHunters hacking group that targeted an FBI recruitment portal. Officials have not yet publicly confirmed the identity of the latest attackers or whether sensitive law enforcement records were copied or altered.

Following the initial reports, FBI Director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News to defend the agency’s cybersecurity posture, pointing to an operation completed months earlier urging private companies to patch system vulnerabilities.

Trump tried to put a positive spin on the recent security breaches (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Broader Wave of Federal Cyber Concerns

News of the FBI intrusion coincided with a separate cybersecurity breach at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

USDA employees were notified on Thursday that a system used to facilitate payments to farmers had been compromised, with officials warning that the breach could potentially give attackers a backdoor to more sensitive agency material.

The back-to-back incidents come as the Trump administration faces mounting scrutiny over a string of recent technical outages affecting major U.S. institutions—including banks, the National Security Agency, and the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control network—amid ongoing concerns over potential cyberattacks.