Donald Trump has claimed that America 'took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election' in his latest Truth Social post.

Taking to the social media platform, the president penned: "America took a giant step back in History with the results of the last Election — Even the Stock Market, which has been a 'ROCKETSHIP' under 'TRUMP,' took a one day, 3 Trillion Dollar loss.

"But have no fear, we will be back, BIGGER AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he concluded the post.

It's not the first time Trump has made the claim that the Democrat win led to a loss in the stock market.

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Speaking to reporters in Florida on Friday, he said: “We lost about $3 trillion when they found out that the Democrats did well in the election, rather surprisingly, but that’s the way life goes. It had to do with the fact that we won’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon, so you always have to go with that first.”

The president says he 'will be back' (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, he claimed that he would've been 'more unhappy' if the market had gained $3 trillion.

During an appearance at NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre on Friday, he said: “Our country lost three trillion dollars all because of an election. I wonder what that means. If we would have gained three trillion dollars, I probably would have been more unhappy.

“But you know what that means? That means that they thought somebody else did well in an election.”

The message from the president comes after he claims the Republican loss was down the fact he wasn't on the ballot. After the 'blue tsunami' win, the president told CBS News: "I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that.

Trump claims the loss was down to the fact 'he wasn't on the ballot' (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If I was, we would have won," he insisted.

Despite the Democrats taking control of both the House and the Senate following the midterms, Trump, will of course, remain in power, something the White House X account isn't letting Americans forget.

After the Republicans' massive loss, a message posted on the account read: 'PSA: TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT,' posted alongside a picture of the POTUS looking firmly down the camera lens.

Elsewhere, Vice-president JD Vance has blamed the war with Iran, inflation and the rising cost of living on his party's defeat.