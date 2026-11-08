Trump claims midterms have left a $3 trillion loss on the US stock market as he says 'he will be back'
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Trump claims midterms have left a $3 trillion loss on the US stock market as he says 'he will be back'

It comes after the president claimed the loss was down to the fact 'he wasn't on the ballot'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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