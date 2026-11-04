Iran responds to Trump's disastrous midterms loss with clear message about war

Iran has mocked Donald Trump and issued a clear stance on the war in the Middle East following the president's midterm election losses.

The Democrats took control of both House of Representatives and the Senate overnight, with the party claiming many swing states across the country.

It was expected to be a pretty poor showing for Trump's Republican in the midterms given the president's poor approval ratings, with many Americans voicing their concerns over the cost of living amid the US' war with Iran.

Tehran has wasted little time in celebrating Trump's disastrous midterm results, with Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher taking to X to speak on the fall out.

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"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Bagher wrote.

"If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

Mohammad Bagher has spoken out on the US midterms (Karar Jabbar/AFP via Getty Images)

While it may not be the full-blown war that was being played out earlier this year, the US carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz ahead of the midterm elections this week.

The strikes were described as limited and defensive, with officials stating they were in response to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targeting a US aircraft.

Following the Democrats landslide midterms victory, Trump took to Truth Social to insist the Republicans would have replicated such had his name been on the ballot.

He added to CBS News: "I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that."

"If I was, we would have won."

The president then went on to congratulate the Democrats, adding: "My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country.

"I know a lot of Democrats. I have total veto power and I'm sure we'll be able to work things out."

The Democrats have gained across the country (Brandon Bell/Getty Images/Megan Varner/Getty Images/Austin Johnson / AFP via Getty Images/Mel Musto/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the interview, Trump took a swipe at some of the Republican candidates that ran in the midterms.

"In some cases they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend and the base knows that better than anybody," the president added.

"They stayed back. They didn't have — I mean, it's just, it's sad in the sense that we would have won easily if I was on the ballot. But I wasn't."