The Democrats have won both the House and Senate in the 2026 midterms, sparking a response from President Donald Trump.

The party have had a landslide win at the midterms, which will drastically change how Trump's final two years in office will play out.

In the face of the crushing losses, the US leader posted on his Truth Social platform: "I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!"

Doubling down on his theory that him not being on the ballot played a part in the Republican Party's massive loss, the president told CBS News: "I feel that I wasn't on the ballot, and there was nothing that could be done about that."

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"If I was, we would have won," he insisted.

President Donald Trump has addressed the Republicans huge loss at the midterms (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, he went on to congratulate the Democrats. Trump said: "My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country."

"I know a lot of Democrats," he went on. "I have total veto power and I'm sure we'll be able to work things out."

With this in mind Trump said it's likely the Democrats are 'gonna want to work with me', adding: "Otherwise I'd just veto everything and they're not gonna want that."

In the same interview with CBS, Trump made a swipe at some of the Republican candidates that ran.

"In some cases they didn't like the candidates, and in some cases those candidates were not my friend and the base knows that better than anybody," said the 80-year-old president.

"They stayed back. They didn't have — I mean, it's just, it's sad in the sense that we would have won easily if I was on the ballot. But I wasn't."

Trump claimed that had he been on the ballot then the Republicans would have won (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Key moments from US midterm election results

In the Democrats' remarkable sweep, the party won Senate seats in the former Republican strongholds of Texas, Kansas, South Carolina, Ohio, Maine and Iowa. The party has also regained control of the House, which it hasn't done since 2023.

One notable win was that of church pastor Adam Hamilton in Kansas who has become the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in nearly a century.

He said: "I think the people in Kansas, Republicans, independents and Democrats are saying what’s happening in Washington is not OK."

Adam Hamilton has become the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Kansas in almost 100 years (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

Hamilton added: "I got elected because Kansans were saying, 'We’re tired of the bullies. We’re tired of the chaos.'"

Elsewhere, James Talarico became the first Democrat to be elected a US senator for Texas in nearly four decades, defeating Republican Ken Paxton, who had been backed by Trump and Elon Musk.

"We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas," he said on stage after his victory.

"This win, this win is for every Texan who's ever wondered if anyone is listening," Talarico added. "I hear you, we hear you. And tonight the world hears you."

Then, over in Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown won a Senate seat in Ohio held by Vice President JD Vance just two years ago.

"This is your victory," he told supporters at a watch party. "Corporations and billionaires tried to buy this election but it turns out there’s a whole lot more of us than them."