Expert shares worrying prediction on what could happen if Trump loses midterm elections
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Expert shares worrying prediction on what could happen if Trump loses midterm elections

Analysts point to Iran, immigration and the president’s business interests as areas to watch

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Military, US News, Politics

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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