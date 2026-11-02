So-called psychic Baba Vanga may have made terrifying – and intriguing – predictions for 2027 and with the year marching closer, Unilad is examining what she is believed to have prophesised.

The blind Bulgarian psychic born in 1911 is said to have developed psychic abilities after a childhood accident left her blind. She did not write down her predictions – instead they have been handed down second hand by others - most significantly through her niece Krasimira Stoyanova.

Followers claim she foresaw the election of President Obama and the 9/11 attacks, though none of this can be verified.

She died in 1996, leaving followers to interpret her predictions against what has already happened in history and current world events, reports Sky History.

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So far none of her predictions have been proved, however what she leaves behind offers a curious and sometimes terrifying glimpse into the possibilities of the future.

Psychic powers will become widespread, some of Baba Vanga's followers believe (Getty Stock Images)

People will gain superhuman powers

One prediction Baba Vanga made concerned a disease, which she does not name, but does say will ravage the population of the planet. However, not everyone will die and some survivors will be left with superhuman powers through what has been interpreted as a ‘genetic experiment’.

Baba Vanga’s own powers were alleged to have originated from what would otherwise be considered a disaster – her psychic powers were reported to have been the result of a tornado that lifted her from the ground and left her blind.

Gold prices may surge, if the prediction is to be believed (Edwin Koo/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gold prices will surge

The psychic is said online to have predicted that gold prices in 2027 would increase by 25% or even up to 40%, although some have disputed whether she ever made this claim.

Several theories have been put forward as to what could spur such a rise in the price of gold - ranging from a cash crisis which could see currencies devalued and a flight to buy gold as a ‘safe haven’ for capital - to the huge demand for gold in data centers fuelled by the boom in AI.

If Putin is gone by the beginning of 2027 it will be momentous (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Russia will have a new leader

Baba Vanga commentators have also said she predicted Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin would not be leader of the nation by the beginning of 2027.

If this turns out to be correct, Russia could be plunged into a crisis as rival factions battle to fill the power vacuum left by Putin’s absence.

Alternatively, he could be removed by a rival potentially even more authoritarian.

Either way, such a huge shift would have knock-on effects to the war on Ukraine, fuel prices and the wider world economy and stability.

An 'artificial sun' or fusion reactor is currently being developed in Hefei, China (Photo by Chen Sanhu/VCG via Getty Images)

What’s on the cards for 2028?

Baba Vanga reportedly made one of her most seismic predictions for the year after next.

After years of relying on fossil fuels and now struggling to transition to more ecologically attractive alternatives, humanity may instead develop a new energy source already being worked on in 2027.

One theory suggests this new power source could be nuclear fusion, which has long been a goal of scientists because of how stable and reliable it could be – and it is expected to be low carbon or even carbon neutral.

So while 2027 itself could be tumultuous, if we are lucky 2028 could see humanity gifted with a powerful new way to forge its future.