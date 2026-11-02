Baba Vanga’s ‘predictions for 2027’ include superhuman pandemic survivors and an AI-fuelled gold surge
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Baba Vanga’s ‘predictions for 2027’ include superhuman pandemic survivors and an AI-fuelled gold surge

And her prediction for 2028 is even wilder

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Baba Vanga, World News, Vladimir Putin

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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