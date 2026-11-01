Learjet carrying nine people crashes in multiple fatality incident a few miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida
Home>News>US News

Learjet carrying nine people crashes in multiple fatality incident a few miles from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida

The FAA said the jet dropped 27,000 feet in under a minute

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: (Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Topics: US News

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

Choose your content: