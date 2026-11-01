Scientists discover men who eat more meat have lower testosterone levels in worrying results of new study
Home>News>Health

Scientists discover men who eat more meat have lower testosterone levels in worrying results of new study

The news study also uncovered an unexpected difference between animal and plant-based protein

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Image

Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: