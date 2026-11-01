Scientist chooses to sleep with bedbugs for years to show what they're really like and has surprising results
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Scientist chooses to sleep with bedbugs for years to show what they're really like and has surprising results

He keeps 50,000 to 60,000 bedbugs in a lab in his garden and sends them around the world

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Science, UK News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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