A YouTuber has tested how durable the iPhone Duo is after a lot of usage.

The device is Apple's first ever foldable phone and it comes with a pretty hefty price tag. Pre-orders are already in full swing for the device, and it'll finally hit shelves across the globe tomorrow (October 23).

Anyone who has had a standard iPhone knows that they're arguably not the most durable of devices – without a cellphone case, that is – so it was understandable that people had questions about how the Duo would fare after a few years of use.

Looking at the fold specifically, MediaStorm's Tim Pan put the iPhone Duo to the test and first folded it 500 times to see how it looked afterwards.

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In a comparison video that put a brand new Duo and a device that's been folded hundreds of times, Pan found that the crease gets 'deeper' the more you use it.

Apple's iPhone Duo will be available to purchase from October 23 onwards (Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

"But, when we're touching it and putting it in bright mode, it doesn't really show up," the tech expert went on to note.

Then Pan really put the phone to the test and had a machine fold it a whopping 10,000 times while at room temperature and then frozen down to -4°F.

Surprisingly, the Duo survived both tests and the crease wasn't drastically impacted despite the extended usage.

Pan said: "After 10,000 continuous folds at room temperature, plus 1,000 more at -4°F, we can finally confirm to you that the hinge is still very smooth. It still assists when opening just like it did on day one."

It wasn't totally wear and tare free though; Pan did point out that the crease had further deepened. He also discovered that that small particles, such as hair and sand, could potentially enter the hinge at certain angles.

But, to conclude, he branded the iPhone Duo's structure overall as being 'very strong'.

Many retailers have sold out of the iPhone Duo, but you can still pre-order the device with $40 off at Verizon.

Like in Pan's video, early reviews of the cellphone have been largely positive.

PetaPixel gave it 7.5/10, writing: "The iPhone Duo is an exceptionally crafted device, especially for a first generation product. I just don’t think it solves any problems the iPad doesn’t already address and revives old ones the iPhone long since overcame."

Elsewhere, Engaget branded it a 'first-class foldable' noting it's slick design, good battery life, and strong camera quality.

9to5Mac also had good things to say about the Duo. "After a week with the iPhone Duo, I’m convinced that this form factor represents the future of the iPhone," reviewer Chance Miller penned as part of his lengthly review.

"There’s something special about a compact, notebook-like iPhone that unfolds into a tablet-like experience, and it just makes sense once you start using it. Importantly, neither screen feels compromised," he went on.

"I’ve been repeatedly surprised by how capable the outer display is compared to what I expected."