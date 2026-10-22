Man folds $2,000 iPhone Duo 10,000 times to expose what the screen would really look like after years of real use
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Man folds $2,000 iPhone Duo 10,000 times to expose what the screen would really look like after years of real use

Some people have raised questions about the hinge on the iPhone Duo serving general wear and tare

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Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Tim Pan

Topics: Apple, Technology, iPhone, YouTube

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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