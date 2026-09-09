Apple unveils its first foldable phone but people aren't happy with its massive price tag

Apple has finally unveiled its first foldable iPhone after rumors of its release started circulating earlier this year.

According to reports, Apple had apparently been working on a foldable iPhone for more than a decade, and now it’s here: iPhone Duo.

Revealed during Apple's biggest launch event of the year, where new CEO John Ternus made his big debut.

Ternus began the 'Surprise and shine' event with a look into the company's new Phone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which will feature two unique colors - glacier and burgundy.

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Foldables have steadfastly come back into circulation, where Y2K fashion met technology and decided to bring back what consumers once got sick off.

Now that a new generation is being introduced to foldables that have all the benefits of modern tech, it’s clear we’re back in this era of consumables.

John Ternus revealed the iPhone Duo (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)

The phone has been previously rumored to keep all the hallmark features of what you’re used to seeing in an iPhone, but the book-style foldable design works out to be the size of a passport, per Ternus, and features an internal and external screen.

It’s almost like a mash up between the two devices.

“For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities,” Ternus said. “We think the best way to achieve that is with a foldable design.”

Despite its apparently large interface and sleek design, Apple users are torn over buying the new release after learning it’ll cost them $1999 per phone.

Online, fans have shared their thoughts, with some eager to buy it, and others being baffled by the pricing model.

One person queried its worth: “$2,000+ would definitely put the foldable iPhone in luxury territory. The interesting question is whether Apple can make the premium price feel justified enough to create a strong new upgrade cycle.”

Another wrote: “Wow such a shock. What did people think it would cost? $100 more than a normal iPhone?”

Someone else said: “for 2k that hinge better fold my laundry and tuck me into bed at night.”

"I am not even kidding when I say this, but who the hell is buying a TWO THOUSAND DOLLAR PHONEEEE," an unhappy camper wrote.

A user wrote: “Basically iPhone + iPad. Doesn’t sound absolutely outrageous to me. Anyone?”

When it comes to the iPhone 18 Pro, you can get it from three major places: Amazon, Verizon, Walmart.

Look at it... (Apple)

According to rumors of the release, and also what Apple has said in the event launch, the new features of the foldable phone mean the crease between the fold is practically gone, which is something that users say is well worth the price margin on its own.

Users can now open the device and see a continuous screen like a tablet, and that's not all.

Not only does it feature an invisible crease, but it's also its thinnest design.

Apple’s marketing chief Greg Joswiak said that the outer display of the Duo is approximately 90 percent the screen area of the iPhone 18 Pro and is 7.6-inches in the inner display margin.

The phone will use a fingerprint sensor, which is located in the side button for unlocking.

Additionally, Craig Federighi said its iOS software had been redesigned for the two screens, which saw buttons move and controls be tweaked with.

Apparently, users can multitask with two apps at the same time and enjoy the use of Apple’s stylus Pencil, for navigation.

“We looked at every aspect of iOS to see how we could make it even more useful on iPhone Duo,” Federighi said at the event.

5.5 inches closed, 7.8 inches open

The company revealed pre orders are open come October 16, and the new phone will be available on October 23.