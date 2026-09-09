Apple unveils its first foldable phone but people aren't happy with its massive price tag
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Apple unveils its first foldable phone but people aren't happy with its massive price tag

Apple revealed its latest iPhone during its major announcement event on September 9

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Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Apple Inc

Topics: Apple, iPhone, Technology

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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