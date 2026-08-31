Tim Cook's final message to Apple employees revealed as he marks last day as CEO

Tim Cook has officially left his job at Apple, after having spent his final day in the position as the head of the global tech giant. But before he went, he delivered one last message to his employees.

Today is Cook’s last moment to hand over the reins to John Ternus, who is set to take over his post come tomorrow.

However, that doesn’t mean Cook is leaving the company. No, he’ll be bumping up to Executive Chairman, which means he’s getting a well-earned promotion after nearly 15 years as CEO.

Using this time to say his goodbyes to those he worked with, Cook sent a memo, which was obtained by 9to5Mac, where he called it an ‘enormous comfort in handing the helm to someone as brilliant and wonderful and capable’ as Ternus.

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Tim Cook is CEO no more (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

“Few people understand what it takes to build products that change the world the way John does and I could not be more excited for his leadership,” Cook said.

He said: “Team, Today is my last day as CEO of Apple. This is a moment I always knew would come one day, and yet it is still hard to believe it has arrived and I am writing these words.”

The soon-to-be former CEO revealed that he loves 'this company and the team behind it’ and ‘I couldn’t let this day pass without sending a note to you, to tell you how grateful I am for the outpouring of affection you’ve sent my way, for the way you’ve shown up each and every day, and most of all, for the privilege of a lifetime serving as your leader.’

Cook wrote: “The truth is, whatever there is to say about my success, I know it is all because of you. You have brought out the best in me. In all my life, I have never seen or been with such an extraordinary team of people before, and every day I get to see more examples of that.”

He went on to call say that Apple is 'proof that culture triumphs over everything’.

He added: “We share a belief that what we build matters, and that we have both the opportunity and the responsibility to leave the world better than we found it. That purpose is part of what makes this place extraordinary.”





He went on to say: “Apple helps nurture it, but I believe it lived within each of you long before you arrived here. It is what brought you to this company and what continues to drive the work you do every day. Together, we have created something far greater than any one of us could have imagined or accomplished alone. And that’s the secret to our success. We bring out the best in each other.”

Quoting the late founder of the company, Steve Jobs, he said they have ‘made it possible to leave our “dent in the universe”’.

Revealing to his employees that he is now ‘stepping away from a role that I have loved deeply’, Cook explained that he’ll ‘miss this work in ways I can only begin to imagine, even as I remain completely at peace with my decision.’

This includes 'leading you and being with you for every step’.

Cook finally concluded his letter with well wishes, and hopes for the future, noting: “I hope you know how much I appreciate you and what an honor it has been to be your CEO. Most of all, I hope you will continue to be proud to be part of this remarkable place we call Apple and always give it your very best.”

He said: “ I look forward to seeing you in my new role at Apple Park and around the world. With all I have and all I am, I am always...Yours, Tim.”