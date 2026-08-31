Tim Cook's final message to Apple employees revealed as he marks last day as CEO
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Tim Cook's final message to Apple employees revealed as he marks last day as CEO

Tim Cook has been the CEO of Apple for nearly 15 years

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Topics: Apple, Technology

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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