Netflix has crashed before the release of GTA 6 Extended look
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Netflix has crashed before the release of GTA 6 Extended look

Users are reporting an outage ahead of the highly anticipated GTA 6 launch

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Topics: Netflix, Gaming, Streaming, Rockstar Games, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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