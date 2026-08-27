Netflix has crashed before the release of GTA 6 Extended look

Netflix users have reportedly been hit by issues just as anticipation reaches fever pitch for the long-awaited GTA 6 reveal.

Rockstar Games is set to premiere Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look on Netflix today, giving subscribers an early glimpse at the blockbuster game before the footage is released more widely.

The event has sparked huge excitement among fans, with GTA 6 already shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in years.

However, reports of Netflix experiencing problems have quickly fuelled speculation online, with some fans saying that the huge demand for GTA 6 has finally managed to take down the streaming giant.

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Users began reporting server issues almost immediately after the 'Extended Look' dropped.

Users have been met with a blue screen with the message: ‘Looks like there is an issue playing the video. Let’s try to fix it.’

It adds ‘we will run a quick check and get you back to…’

Many users have reported getting the following screen when trying to load the extended look. (Netflix)

Fans quickly took to social media to vent their frustration.

The reaction ranged from disbelief and jokes about the timing to genuine frustration from viewers who had been looking forward to watching live.

One recurring sentiment was simple: 'Millions can’t watch now!'

Another questioned why they were hosting the 'biggest gaming reveal of all time and not have working servers?'

For some, the outage was enough to ruin the experience entirely, while others said they’d simply catch up later through another streamer.

Another added that they want their money back from the streaming giant.

This is a breaking news story... more on this as we get it..