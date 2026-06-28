GTA 6 fans paying ridiculous price to eBay scalpers despite no shortage of pre-orders at launch
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GTA 6 fans paying ridiculous price to eBay scalpers despite no shortage of pre-orders at launch

Buyers are forking out way over retail price for something anyone can get for $79.99 right now

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Topics: Rockstar Games

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford