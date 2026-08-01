Sam Altman shares ChatGPT parenting hack but people point out worrying flaw
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Sam Altman shares ChatGPT parenting hack but people point out worrying flaw

One social media user described the hack as 'terrible'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker

Topics: ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, Social Media, Parenting

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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