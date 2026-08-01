Sam Altman shares ChatGPT parenting hack but people point out worrying flaw

Sam Altman has shared a parenting hack ChatGPT is capable of, though it's safe to say much of the internet is not impressed.

The OpenAI CEO released the artificial intelligence chatbot in 2022 and over 900 million people now use it every single week.

While some worry advancements in AI could soon have them out of a job, there's no doubt ChatGPT is extremely useful for millions on a daily basis.

Whether it be to ask a quick query, or sum-up a length video they've found online, the chatbot can certainly make things a lot easier.

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Well, Altman now has another suggestion for how ChatGPT can be used, thought it has not gone down well with social media users.

Taking to X on Friday (July 31), the OpenAI head honcho said: "Cool use case of ChatGPT work i heard last night: connect your family calendars and explain your kids' interests.

"Very morning for the drive to school, have it make a podcast that talks about one kid's soccer game that afternoon, one kid's upcoming birthday, some news, etc."

Sam Altman has shared the latest use for ChatGPT (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The idea of parents using AI to keep their children entrained has not been welcomed by the vast majority of the internet, as many flocked to the comments section of the tweet to dismiss the suggestion.

Alex Hirsch, an animator on the Disney show Gravity Falls, penned: "What if you just talked to your children."

The original tweet by Altman sits at just under 10,000 likes at the time of writing, while Hirsch's comment has notched up a staggering 140,000 likes.

Safe to say we know what the internet is thinking.

A second person on X added: "It’s wild how disconnected these tech people are from normal human behavior," while a third remarked: "Or the parents could just have a conversation with the kids about those things. Terrible use case tbh."

Meanwhile, a fourth quipped: "Or..... hear me out. You could just talk to your child and actually be interested."

What do you think of the ChatGPT parenting hack? (Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

To be honest, it's a struggle to find a comment online that backs Altman's latest idea.

One person who likely does though is OpenAI President Greg Brockman, who took to X on Saturday to write an equally bizarre social media post.

He wrote: "At OpenAI, many people hook their ChatGPT up to Slack. People really don't like when a coworker's ChatGPT contacts them asking for help with a task, even when they'd be perfectly happy doing that same work if asked by that coworker.

"[This] reinforces how much people care about human relationships and helping each other, and want AI to give time back — or enhance time together — rather than become a layer separating people."