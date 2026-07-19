Thousands of Facebook users have woken up unable to access their feed this morning (July 19) due to a 'site issue'.

The Downdetector site reads: "User reports show problems with Facebook."

Those reaching for their desktop to see what their friends were up to last night are being hit with the message: "Account Temporarily Unavailable. Your account is currently unavailable due to a site issue. We expect this to be resolved shortly. Please try again in a few minutes," the message reads.

Those trying to access on the web via their cell phones are also being hit with the same message, although those using the app are seemingly able to access their account with no problem.

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As always, many are hopping over to other different social media platforms to share their issues.

Users have been hit with the same message on desktop (Facebook)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one user penned: "It's a shame about Facebook's technical issues, because a lot of older people use Facebook to keep in touch with nephews, nieces and grandchildren."

"Facebook down again! Everyone runs to X!" wrote another.

"Phew it's not just my problem," a third wrote, who was worried their account had been banned.

"An influx of Facebook users is coming to X to check whether it is down [laughing face emoji]," another wrote.

Facebook is down for those trying to access on desktop (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It is not yet clear what is causing the disruption or when normal service is expected to resume.

At first, it seemed to only be a problem with Facebook, however, a number of users have now reported problems with fellow Meta site, Instagram, too.

The outage comes just one month after the Meta site's last 'widespread outage,' which occurred on June 12.

At the time, the outage was affecting users across several countries, the United States and the Philippines among the locations generating the highest volume of reports.

UNILAD has contacted Meta for comment.

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