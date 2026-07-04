Marvel Rival fans have been left in shock as they were 'treated' to new skins, one in particular leaving little to the imagination...

The Marvel video game, features a huge roster of over 50 characters from across the Marvel Multiverse, including Captain America, known for his patriotic red, white, and blue combat uniform.

Seeing as it's the Fourth of July weekend, it's only right for him to wear the flag in all it's glory - but he may have taken things too far this time...

The skin sees the character in a very tight USA approved swimsuit, showing off his huge muscles, chest, and something else that's rather large, if you get the picture.

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Let's just say, the Captain could have sized up in his garment...

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"The beach crew voted Captain America should man the grill, just like the red, white, and blue-blooded specimen of American masculinity people believe he is. Unfortunately, his skills on the grill were not nearly as calculated as his… pic.twitter.com/B3tRSt9QjM — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) July 1, 2026





The game is no stranger to releasing 'revealing' outfits, but fans are still open mouthed, as they took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss.

"I'm sorry but this is way too far," said one user, while another wrote: "This is just actually weird, right?"

A third angry fan penned: "I don't think that's appropriate? I know loads of kids that play this game. but maybe im overreacting? Tell me if I am!"

However, others added that it was 'the logical thing to do' with the 'sexualization' of the women skins in the game.

"I don't see the controversy; it's in line with the rest of the skins," said one.

A second echoed: "I think this skin is covering way too much, the female skins have way less fabric."

Advertising the release a few days ago, the official Marvel Rival's account penned on X: "The beach crew voted Captain America should man the grill, just like the red, white, and blue-blooded specimen of American masculinity people believe he is. Unfortunately, his skills on the grill were not nearly as calculated as his shield throws."

Tides will rise and fall, be the unwavering force that refuses to wash away. 🌊



Coast undefeated as Captain America's Seaside Sentinel, Loki's Seaside Siren, and White Fox's Coastal Kumiho costumes!



July 2 at 9 AM - July 31 at 2 AM UTC! pic.twitter.com/CzfeigNeai — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) June 29, 2026





They then added: "First Appears in Marvel Swimsuit Special (1992) #1."

In the 90s comic, the superhero is seen wearing a similar tight outfit, with the American flag.

However, the 'extra' asset seems to add even more size...

Although it may seem like it due to all the attention, the 'controversial' Captain America skin isn't the only new one that dropped on July 2.

Gamers were also treated to a couple of other beach skins, for Loki and White Fox.

It's not the only attention Captain America is getting lately, as it's been confirmed that Anthony Mackie will be starring as Sam Wilson/the new Captain America, in the new movie Avengers: Doomsday, set to release in December this year.