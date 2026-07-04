New Captain America suit in Marvel Rivals video game sparks controversy with X-rated detail
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New Captain America suit in Marvel Rivals video game sparks controversy with X-rated detail

Captain America's celebrating the Fourth of July in a very unique way...

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Marvel Rivals

Topics: Captain America, Marvel, Gaming

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh