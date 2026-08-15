Futuristic one-winged plane with no windows and 'living room' cabins could take off soon

A single-winged plane with no windows and a larger interior has been revealed in striking concept art.

It's hoped that the aircraft's sleek design will make it more efficient to operate than a regular plane, with the design specifically tailored to cut back emissions by around 50 percent.

The aircraft has been christened the JetZero Z4, and it's hoped that it will be able to take flight by 2030.

Engineers have designed the sleek, slightly flattened-looking shape to for its efficiency, using the technology to reduce fuel consumption.

Advert

This resembles the shape of rays, animals which have evolved their flattened bodies for ease and efficiency of movement through the water to save energy.

The shape also expands the size of the interior as well, enabling for a capacity hoped to be around 250 seats, and a range of approximately 5,000 nautical miles, the Daily Mail reports.

As for those 250 seats, the shape means that all classes will have larger seats, and even wider aisles and more luggage room, so potentially no more wrestling with your bag as you stressfully try to squeeze it into the overhead locker.

A rendering of the aircraft (JetZero)

It's also hoped that the larger main entrance will make boarding and alighting from the aircraft smoother.

Pietro Cervellera is the senior vice president of aerospace and defense at Altair, and said: "Altair is delighted that JetZero, a true pioneer in the world of aerospace today, is leveraging our simulation and AI technology to push limits in airplane design.

"JetZero's vision is to reshape aviation to usher in a more efficient, more sustainable aerospace industry – we share this same vision."

The Wall Street Journal described it as a 'blended wing aircraft' as the fuselage also functions as part of the wing.

"If JetZero can cross the line, the blended-wing aircraft would mark the biggest shift in passenger-jetliner design since the supersonic Concorde," the paper said.

A blended wing aircraft is different from a regular aircraft, where the wings are very distinctly attached to the fuselage.

But in this case that distinction is less clear cut, meaning that the drag created by the design is reduced as the whole body of the aircraft in effect functions as one single wing.

The aircraft is designed to reduce fuel consumption (JetZero)

The engines will be mounted at the rear of the plane, which it's hoped will reduce the noise during travel both for people in the aircraft, but also for people living near to airports.

At present the idea is just a concept, but JetZero has said that it is planning to run test flights in 2027, and has even signed an agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

This would cover a whopping $3 billion in financing for the project from the bank.

And it seems that bans are not the only people intrigued by the project, with airlines also showing interest in its potential as well.

These have reportedly included Alaska, Delta, and United, with Japan Airlines also indicating it is interested in the project.

Meanwhile Gulf Air, which runs from Bahrain, has even signed a letter of intent confirming interest in a number of the aircraft for the 2030s, though the precise number has not been disclosed.