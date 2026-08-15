Futuristic one-winged plane with no windows and 'living room' cabins could take off soon
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Futuristic one-winged plane with no windows and 'living room' cabins could take off soon

Concept art shows how the plane might look in flight

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: JetZero

Topics: Technology, Travel, News

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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