Thousands of Americans warned as new $25 fine for carrying cell phone issued

A new policy regarding personal electronic devices in schools has been put into action by Wyoming and it could see students fined $25.

The Lincoln County Board of Education, in accordance with West Virginia House Bill 2003, has put into action a policy which limits students' use of their mobile phone and other devices in school environments.

It follows multiple other states in the US enacting similar policies in a bid to clamp down on student welfare and education.

However, Lincoln County School District No.1, located in Wyoming, has added an additional penalty should students disobey the new rules - a $25 fine.

Advert

But how does it all work?

What rules do students have to follow under the policy?

Students are banned from using wireless communication devices 'during the instructional day and in the classroom setting,' as detailed by the Lincoln County Schools Personal Electronic Devices (PED) Policy, as shared to Facebook by GVMS Wildcats.

This means all the way from the first period to the last. Oh and extracurricular activities and field trips are included too.

The policy notes it's not just classrooms either, but common areas and gymnasiums too.

Instead, cell phones and other items must be left in their locked, a closed backpack or a storage device provided by the district.

And if you don't follow the rules, you could be faced with a $25 fine if you live in Wyoming.

There are now strict rules for using a phone during school hours in some US states (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

What happens if you're caught breaking the rules?

A teacher or administrator has the right to give a 'verbal warning' to any student caugt breaking the role, the student told to turn the device off and 'place out of sight'.

If a student is caught a second time, the device will be 'confiscated and returned to the parent or guardian' with the student sent to detention.

A third time and the device will similarly be confiscated and returned to an adult, the student serving 'one day of either in school or out of school supervision'.

Any subsequent offences will lead to confiscation, return and the student serving 'a three day out of school suspension and the privilege of possessing a PED on school property at any time may be revoked'.

According to Cowboy State Daily, a $25 has since been introduced too in line with a third offence.

Why? Well, provision district leader reportedly told the outlet it's been introduced in a bid to deter bad behavior rather than make a profit, charging the fee to the student's parents.

UNILAD has contacted Lincoln County Schools for comment.

Phones must be stored away (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

What electronic devices are included in the policy?

"Any portable device capable of wireless communication, recording, videoing, or computing, including, but not limited to cell phones," the policy states.

This includes cell phones, Bluetooth ear buds, tablets, laptops, smartwatches and portable gaming systems.

However, if the school gives a student a device to use for work, that's a separate matter, it notes.

But why is the district clamping down on the use of electronics in school?

Why has the policy been put into place?

The policy states: "The objective of this policy is to strengthen Lincoln County School's focus on learning.

"This aligns with our mission to ignite students' passion for learning, cultivate, a strong foundation of knowledge, and foster a sense of community within our schools."

It argues that personal electronic devices 'contribute to a negative classroom environment' - citing not only technology proving a 'distraction' but also sometimes leading to 'academic misconduct' and also 'bullying' and 'harassment'.

"Concerns regarding the mental health of students with unfettered access to personal electronic devices are well-documented and are believed to prohibit the age-appropriate development of relationships, study skills, and other necessary skills to be successful," it reads.

Although, there are exceptions to the policy.

You could face a $25 fine (Valerie Plesch for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Exceptions to the policy

Students can obtain 'approved documented need' from a doctor or licensed medical professional should they have a medical reason for carrying around a device.

And the move has been welcomed by school officials.

What have school officials said about the fine?

Principal of Kemmerer Junior-Senior High School, Shawn Rogers, said: "In education, you have to be able to gain and keep students’ attention for them to learn.

"When you’re competing with a cellphone, you’re going to lose every time."

EHS English teacher Laura Clarito reflected on how students have reacted to the fine, revealing she's 'seen more engagement in coursework and more conversation during downtime'.

"Kids aren't phone zombies now, they are humans," she added.

Reflecting on Lincoln County School District 1's introduction of the fine, Rogers noted he 'hopes it's not going to be that big of a deal' with no real money needed to be collected.

He noted he would 'hope that parents would make kids pay their own fine' if they repeatedly offend.

He resolved: "There was a need for it. We were really happy that our Legislature finally gave us something to go on. We feel like we battle with those phones so much it’s definitely a distraction."