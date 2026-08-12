Thousands of Americans warned as new $25 fine for carrying cell phone issued
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Thousands of Americans warned as new $25 fine for carrying cell phone issued

If you're a student in one particular district you're going to want to listen up...

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: US News, Phones, Technology, School, Education

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

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