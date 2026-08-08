Cyber security expert warns 100% of phone users to never click on pleading text message
Home>Technology

Cyber security expert warns 100% of phone users to never click on pleading text message

The expert revealed the 'largest lever fraudsters have to pull on' that people aren't always aware of

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Images

Topics: Technology, Money, US News

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

X

@miawillsjourno

Choose your content: