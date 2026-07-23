Elon Musk has made a shock prediction about AI - which he thinks will happen in the next five to ten years.

Many citizens wonder how they existed without the help of Chat GPT just a few years ago, to write them an email, or tell them what to have for dinner. But soon, Musk believes Artificial Intelligence will be able to do much more.

"I think AI may exceed the sum of human intelligence in roughly five years," he told The Economist.

"There really won't be anything that AI can't do better than humans apart from being human, perhaps," he added.

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Musk said the 'most likely outcome' would be 'an age of amazing abundance.'

Although he told the outlet it was 'optimism,' he then said in 10 years time, he doesn't believe humans will be in control anymore.

Musk made a 'scary' prediction about AI (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"I can't see anyway to stop this incredible momentum of AI and robots," he said.

Here he predicts 'anyone can have anything they can ever think of'.

It comes after OpenAI, which developed the hugely popular chatbot, ChatGPT, revealed that two models broke out of a controlled test, hacking another AI firm, Hugging Face, in the process.

OpenAI said that the event incident was 'unprecedented' and that it would be undergoing a full investigation alongside Hugging Face.

In a statement, they began: "Last week, Hugging Face disclosed a new kind of security incident⁠ after they detected and contained an AI agent that compromised their infrastructure, something we expect to become more commonplace with the proliferation of increasingly cyber-capable models."

"We consider this incident to be an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities, and are responding accordingly. We are sharing preliminary findings at this stage to help defenders understand what happened and to help calibrate on what models are now capable of. We will continue to conduct a thorough investigation alongside Hugging Face and will share more details on the vulnerabilities, incident, and findings when our investigation is complete."

The X owner doesn't believe humans will be in control in 10 years (Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

It's not the first prediction about AI the X, formerly known as Twitter, owner has made. Earlier this year, he revealed what he thought would 'end AI on Earth'.

Speaking on the Dwarkesh Podcast, he said: “My prediction is that by far the cheapest place to put AI will be space in 36 months or less, maybe 30 months.

“Less than 36 months, mark my words," he added.

Well, there's not long left to go until we find out if his prediction was true, or not.