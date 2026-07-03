Mark Zuckerberg has given his own two cents on the jobs that AI could potentially destroy after Bill Gates revealed there are only a select few that are safe from its clutches.

The battle of the billionaires is on – and apparently, they don’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to...well, AI.

In recent weeks, reports have detailed how the Microsoft founder has been talking about AI, and which jobs he thinks will be safe in the future.

The technology business man revealed that coders, energy experts, biologists and athletes can all sleep tight knowing that AI can never replace their work.

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But that then suggests that every other job under the Sun isn’t safe.

Yikes.

However, Meta’s frontman, Zuckerberg, has had some strong words to the suggestion that artificial intelligence will wipe out jobs, even after his company laid off thousands of people just weeks ago.

Bill Gates revealed four roles that would be safe (Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images)

Meta, which has been shedding portions of its employees since May as part of an incentive to be more efficient, has recently been investing in its AI ventures.

Namely, Meta AI.

However, despite the layoffs, Zuckerberg told a live audience during his June 26 interview with Idea Generation, that mass unemployment due to an AI takeover isn’t likely to happen.

Instead, he says AI has the potential to increase the workforce.

He said the fears just aren’t realistic, telling the crowd: “I think that people assume that that's inevitability. I don't actually think it is.”

His reasoning for this is that he says his focus is on 'personal super intelligence' AI that works alongside individuals, instead of doing the work for them.

The Zuck doesn't agree (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

“If you have a balance where some companies are focused on making it so that companies can work more efficiently, but others are focused on more of this personal super intelligence vision where you're like empowering individuals and making people more productive at each step along the way, then I think it's probably going to be pretty good,” he said.

So, who is right: Zuckerberg or Gates?

Well, it’s hard to tell just yet, but Gates does have a history of making bad predictions.

For example, he was once convinced that Spam mail would disappear within two years and last time I checked – my spam box is full.

He also claimed that passwords would stop being used, and instead, biometric passwords and identifications became the new normal.

Then there was his idea that digital tablets would take over as the frontrunner of computing, which is definitely not the case.

But I guess we’ll have to wait and see.