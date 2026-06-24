Mark Zuckerberg shared the surprising reaction of his wife when he tore his ACL during a sparring session in 2023.

The Meta CEO had planned to fight Elon Musk in 2024, after the Twitter owner challenged his social media rival to a cage match in 2023.

Despite all the talk, the fight never actually materialised, though Zuckerberg, a keen follower of UFC, suffered an injury in training ahead of what would have been an eventful bout.

Zuckerberg shared four photographs of himself in a hospital bed, as he penned in an Instagram post: "Tore my ACL sparring and just got out of surgery to replace it. Grateful for the doctors and team taking care of me.

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"I was training for a competitive MMA fight early next year, but now that's delayed a bit.

"Still looking forward to doing it after I recover. Thanks to everyone for the love and support."

The Meta owner tore his ACL in 2023 (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

You'd think such an injury would lead to Priscilla Chan, Zuckerberg's wife, asking the Meta owner to pack fighting in, though it was anything but.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience earlier this year, the Facebook co-founder said: "When I tore my ACL, first of all, everyone at the company was like, yeah, f***, we're going to get so many more emails now. Like, he can't do this."

"And I sat down with Priscilla and I expected her to be like, 'you're an idiot. Like, what do you expect?' I was in my late 30s at the time."

He continued: "But she was like, 'when you heal your ACL, you better go back to fighting'. And I'm like, 'what do you mean?' She's like, 'you are so much better to be around now that you're doing this. You have to fight.'"

"That's completely contrary to the way most people, if they're outside of it, would perceive it. It definitely takes the edge off things."

Mark Zuckerberg was left surprised by his wife's reaction (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

While the whole Zuckerberg and Musk beef may have seemed like a publicity stunt, the New York Times reported at the time that the pair, with the help of advisers, were engaged in negotiations and coming up with the outlines of a potential fighting event.

Speaking about the prospect of the fight in 2023, UFC CEO Dana White said: "We have two guys that have never professional fought, and they're in two completely different weight classes.

"It will be the biggest fight in the history of combat sports."

Maybe one day, eh?