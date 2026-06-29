Jesse Eisenberg has given a detailed answer about why he isn't in The Social Reckoning.

The Social Reckoning is a sequel to The Social Network, which premiered 16 years ago. In the 2010 movie, Eisenberg played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, while Andrew Garfield played the social media page's co-founder, Eduardo Saverin.

The film has a host of other A-list actors as well, including Dakota Johnson, Rooney Mara, Rashida Jones, and Justin Timberlake.

But Eisenberg isn't reprising his role of Zuckerberg for the film's highly anticipated sequel. Instead, Succession star Jeremy Strong will play the 42-year-old CEO of Meta.

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A lot of people have questioned why Eisenberg didn't want to come back for The Social Reckoning following the success of the first film (which still has a 96 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes), and he's now addressed why.

Jesse Eisenberg played Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network (Sony Pictures)

Speaking to Variety, the Now You See Me actor spoke very highly of the screenwriter Aaron Sorkin and confirmed that they'd had discussions about the sequel.

"You know, it's an honor to speak to Aaron at any, in any capacity, because he's, you know, he's so articulate and charming and so bright," Eisenberg said.

"We talked about doing the movie for several days," he added, before going on to gush about the 'wonderful' way Sorkin speaks and writes.

The actor went on: "In a way, if it feels like if you're not going to do something with him then you're letting down America."

He further explained that he told The West Wing screenwriter that he was 'moving in different directions in my life' and that he didn't want to be 'associated with that character' (that being Zuckerberg).

"But, all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and is already," Eisenberg concluded.

Jesse Eisenberg recalls telling Aaron Sorkin he didn’t want to reprise his role as Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Reckoning,” saying he was “moving in different directions” and no longer wanted to be “associated with the character”:



“The way Aaron speaks, in a way, if you’re not… pic.twitter.com/qYkQTXgcsO — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2026

Sorkin himself has spoken out about Eisenberg's decision to not play Zuckerberg again, and said that the star was 'conflated' with the Facebook creator.

"He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy," he shared, despite feeling that the part 'belong to' Eisenberg.

"He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, b*tch’ for him to sign."

As to what The Social Reckoning is actually about, the sequel will follow the story of Frances Haugen being a whistleblower back in 2021.

The film's synopsis reads, per Letterboxd: "Frances Haugen, a young Facebook engineer, enlists the help of Jeff Horwitz, a Wall Street Journal reporter, to go on a dangerous journey that ends up blowing the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets."

The Social Reckoning hits theaters October 9.