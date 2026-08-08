Sister Wives star Leon Brown reveals what it was like growing up in a ‘cult’
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Sister Wives star Leon Brown reveals what it was like growing up in a ‘cult’

Leon Brown reflecting on growing up in a religious family in a new TikTok video

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: leointhemountains/Instagram

Topics: TikTok, Religion, Celebrity, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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