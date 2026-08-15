Baba Vanga's latest predictions about next 100 years - as imagined by AI
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Baba Vanga's latest predictions about next 100 years - as imagined by AI

From next year through to 2125, there's supposedly going to be a lot happening in the world

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Baba Vanga, Artificial Intelligence, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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