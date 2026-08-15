As Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga just marked the 30th anniversary of her death, some of her predictions still seem to be playing out in real time. But what would she claim about the future if she were still around today? We asked AI to find out...

Before her passing, Baba Vanga shared her prophecies for the years – and decades – ahead.

Some of her predictions for 2026 have already come true. Before Vanga died, the 84-year-old healer said that 2026 would see extreme natural disasters. Many believe this has since come true following the devastating 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes that hit Venezuela in June.

Meanwhile parts of Europe have seen extreme weather patterns believed to have stemmed from El Niño.

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Vanga's believers also say that she (somehow) predicted that 2026 would be the rise of artificial intelligence as it makes its way into several key industries. From people using AI bots like ChatGPT on a daily basis, to AI working as as an active lab partner in fields like biology, physics, and chemistry, it's safe to say that it's almost in very sector.

As for what would have Vanga said about the years ahead if she were still alive today? Artificial intelligence has imagined it on her behalf...

2027 – The year of the divided leader

While politics have hardly been stable across the globe in 2026, according to AI imagining itself as Vanga, next year will see a major world leader faces a dramatic political crisis that threatens to destabilize an entire country.

Any names spring to mind?

2032 – The machine that thinks

It's not new information that people have fears about AI (the idea that it might steal millions of people's jobs, for example) but artificial intelligence will allegedly reach a terrifying new milestone with machines capable of making decisions humans struggle to understand in 2032.

2039 – The silent sickness

20 years on from the covid-19 outbreak and scientists will battle a mysterious new disease that spreads rapidly before a breakthrough finally brings it under control.

The apparent 'prophecy' comes after a virologist warned that another pandemic was 'inevitable'.

Prof Lawrence Young told the BBC in 2025 that things like climate change and the availability of international travel and mixing made it easier for viruses to spread. With this in mind, he believes 'we will be inevitably faced with pandemics in the future'.

AI predicted what predictions Baba Vanga would make if she was still alive today (NDTV)

2057 – The red planet welcomes man

Elon Musk has expressed his hopes of 'colonizing Mars' over the next 20 to 30 years, and apparently it will be 2057 that humans actually establish the first permanent settlement on our neighboring planet.

2091 – The great blackout

A catastrophic failure knocks out power across huge parts of the world, exposing humanity's dependence on technology.

A similar ordeal happened in 2003 when there was a huge power outage parts of the Northeastern and Midwestern United States, as well as parts of Ontario.

Most places had power back within seven hours.

2125 – The second home

Humans establish a permanent civilization away from Earth.

It's a lot to unfold over the coming years, so we'll have to wait and see how it all goes...