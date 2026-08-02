Expert warns El Niño could bring sharks and venomous sea snakes closer to US beaches
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Expert warns El Niño could bring sharks and venomous sea snakes closer to US beaches

Experts have warned that 'weird tropical things' may emerge in American waters

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: ABC News

Topics: Climate Change, Environment, US News, California, Animals, Weather

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is an experienced journalist for UNILAD, specialising in topics including mental health and showbiz, as well as anything Henry Cavill and cat related. She has previously worked for OK! Magazine, Caters and Kennedy.

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