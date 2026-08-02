US state where you're most likely to encounter a serial killer, according to new data

With 3,615 known serial killers recorded to date, the US has produced more than any other country in the world. Now, a new study has revealed which state you're most likely to encounter one in - as well as the top five.

The number of American serial killers is more than 18 times the countries in second and third place, Russia (196) and the UK (190), according to a new study.

Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy, are among America's most prolific killers, leaving a lasting impact on both culture and law enforcement.

But it seems the chances of bumping into such a criminal are higher than we might first assume.

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Particularly if you live in Wyoming.

The western state ranks in first place, with 13.59 serial killers per one million people - the equivalent of 1 for every 73,584 residents, as per the PokerTube study.

Alaska comes in at second, with 12.21 serial killers per one million residents, giving residents roughly a 1 in 81,900 chance of living next door to one.

Ted Bundy committed 30 known murders, though investigators believe the true total is almost certainly higher. (Bettmann / Contributor)

And Oregon lands in third, with 32 known serial killers, or 7.49 per one million residents. The state has recorded 175 known serial-killer victims, with the odds of living next door to one estimated at around 1 in 133,500.

James Thompson, strategist at PokerTube, said: "America’s biggest serial killer hotspots appear to cluster heavily in the West, with six of the top 10 states being western states.

"While there is no single way to identify a serial killer before a crime occurs, concerning patterns like repeated violent behavior, a lack of empathy or remorse, manipulation and a history of harming others could be potential red flags."

John Wayne Gacy murdered at least 33 young men and boys between 1972 and 1978, earning the nickname 'Killer Clown' because he performed as 'Pogo the Clown' at children's parties and charity events. (Bettmann / Contributor)

The expert added: "Recognizing these patterns and encouraging early intervention, support and professional help can play a role in preventing harm."

Montana ranks fourth among the US states, with 6.99 serial killers per one million residents. There is roughly 1 known serial killer for every 143,062 residents.

And in fifth place is Missouri, with 41 recorded serial killers, equivalent to 6.54 serial killers per one million residents.

What defines a serial killer?

Experts typically define a 'serial killer' as someone who has murdered three or more people over a period of time longer than a month, according to Psychology Today.

But some criminal psychologists go even further, suggesting that the murderers must have a chilling psychological motive, such as sexual gratification, to be deemed a 'serial killer'.

The difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer

While the terms appear similar, the outlet clearly differentiates the two.

Both commit multiple homicides, that's for certain.

But the experts claim that while serial killers have a 'cooling off' period between crimes, mass murderers tend to commit all killings during a one-time event.