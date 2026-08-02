Shrunken heads are real but sacred Shuar tradition is now being used against tribe members for money
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Shrunken heads are real but sacred Shuar tradition is now being used against tribe members for money

The Shuar Tribe is known for creating shrunken heads out of the skin of defeated enemy warriors to capture their soul's power

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: World News, Travel

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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