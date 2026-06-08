US border officials have explained the 'device inspection' policy at American airports, with millions of tourists set to travel for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

As many as 10 million international visitors will head to 11 different US cities this summer, as America jointly hosts the World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.

President Donald Trump has said the opportunity to host the tournament is 'once in a lifetime', and introduced the Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of certain countries to visit for tourism or business for up to 90 days without needing a visa.

However, even with the waiver, those traveling to the US could still face numerous hurdles before being able to enter the country.

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Border officials may ask to inspect electronic devices, emails, text messages, and social media activity, as per US law.

If you refuse, they can delay or deny entry.

Tourists may be asked to present their device at the US border. (Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images)

Speaking to UNILAD, a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said: "We have authority to conduct border searches of electronic devices for all persons entering or departing the United States, regardless of citizenship, to enforce laws addressing terrorism, child exploitation, drug and human-smuggling, visa fraud, and national security threats."

The CBP spokesperson added: "The border search will only include an examination of information that is present on the device at the time it is presented for inspection.

"In 2025, less than 0.01% of all arriving international travelers had their electronic devices searched."

However, last year, the Trump administration planned to take the policy even further, proposing that tourists were required to provide a five-year social media history, as a condition of entry to the United States —though this is yet to take effect.

The measure, which was published in the Federal Register as a proposed amendment to the ESTA application process, remains under review.

Millions of tourists are expected to travel to the US ahead of the World Cup. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Image)

Asked whether the proposal could lead to a steep drop-off in tourism to the US, Trump claimed he was not concerned.

"No. We're doing so well," the president said during a press conference in December 2025.

"We want to make sure we're not letting the wrong people come enter our country."

The 2026 FIFA World Cup begins on June 11, with the opening match taking place at Estadio Azteca (Mexico City Stadium) in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will become the first stadium in history to host three World Cup opening matches.

The tournament will run until July 19, and will be the largest World Cup ever, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across 16 host cities.